Big Tech

Internet outages hits Nigeria, Ghana, others over Undersea cable damages

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Internet Outage in West Africa Due to Undersea Cable Damage, Says NetBlocks

NetBlocks, an internet watchdog organization, attributed the internet connectivity disruption experienced by eight West African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, and the Benin Republic on Thursday, to damage to undersea cables.

In a post on its social media platform on Thursday, NetBlocks stated, “Live network data show today’s telecoms disruption in #Africa has intensified; the incident has high impact to West Africa with significant reductions in connectivity evident across the continent; operators report multiple subsea cable failures.”

Earlier posts by NetBlocks confirmed a major disruption to internet connectivity in West and Central Africa, affecting networks supplying telecoms via subsea cables to multiple countries and operators.

The disruption affected key undersea cables like the West Africa Cable System, MainOne, and ACE, which serve as vital arteries for telecommunications data transmission.

MTN Nigeria also confirmed the internet disruption, attributing it to damage to international undersea cables across East and West Africa. The company assured its subscribers that repair efforts were underway to resolve the issue promptly.

In Ghana, the National Communications Authority (NCA) disclosed that multiple undersea cable disruptions caused internet service outages in the country. The disruptions, originating from Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, and Portugal, led to significant data service degradation across Ghana.

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Ghana, with redundancies on other cables, are working tirelessly to restore full services. The NCA emphasized that affected customers have been informed of the disruptions and restoration efforts.

Ghanaians expressed frustration on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with many reporting inability to carry out work tasks due to the internet outage. MTN Ghana apologized to customers and assured them of ongoing efforts to resolve the issue, while the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications acknowledged the service challenges and pledged restoration efforts.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

