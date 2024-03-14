“FG Targets Energy Deficit with Wind and Solar Hybrid Project in Lagos”

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, announced that the Federal Government is tackling the energy deficit by tapping into alternative sources like wind, solar, and mini-grids.

Adelabu, speaking through Mr. Abdulrasheed Lawal, Director Procurement at the Ministry of Power, made this known in Abuja during the unveiling of the proposed 30 Megawatts (MW) Windfall And Solar Hybrid Project in Lekki, Lagos.

The project, slated to be executed by Crown Resources Development Company Limited (CREDCO) in partnership with Vergnet, a French Wind Turbine Company, aims to address Nigeria’s energy challenges by leveraging renewable energy solutions.

Adelabu highlighted ongoing efforts such as the 10MW Windfall project in Katsina and plans to replicate it in Lagos to ensure a reliable power supply nationwide. Barney Ojiah, CEO of CREDCO, stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector to enhance power supply for all Nigerians.

Frederic Cheve, Subsidiaries Manager, Africa, Vergnet, presented the project as an innovative solution to Lagos’ energy needs, emphasizing its capacity to create green jobs, boost the economy, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels while aligning with Nigeria’s renewable energy goals and President Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Power initiative.