Ex-Abia Speaker Azubuike hails Tinubu, Kalu, Wike over FCT appointment

Former Abia Speaker Martins Azubuike has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing him as a pioneer Commissioner in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission to represent the South East.

Azubuike also appreciated Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu and the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike for their respective roles in actualising the appointment.

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced the appointment alongside others.

Azubuike, who is also a lawyer in a statement, pledged his unflinching support to the current administration, saying he will discharge his duties with due diligence.

He said: “In sheer happiness, I express my profound gratitude to His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for finding me worthy of the appointment as a pioneer Commissioner in the FCT Civil Service Commission to represent the South East geopolitical zone. Mr. President, I am very grateful, sir.

“In the same vein, I am also appreciative of the tireless efforts of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, His Excellency, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike at ensuring the birthing of the Commission and my appointment, subsequently.

“Similarly, there are no words to convey my depth of gratitude to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives who is also our Leader in Abia State, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for his commitment to mainstreaming the people of the South East and beyond into the Nigerian national politics and administration through empowerment and appointments.

“This appointment is testament to the fact that President Tinubu is mindful of the South East and indeed every part of the nation.

“With every sense of responsibility, I hereby pledge my unflinching and unalloyed support to the government of President Tinubu, promising him, the Minister, the Deputy Speaker and indeed, all Nigerians that I shall discharge my duties effectively and efficiently to make the FCT administration more service, result and people-oriented.

"To you Mr. President, I say thank you once again. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."