CBN Hands Over N100bn Worth of Fertilizers to Boost Food Production

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) took a significant step on Wednesday by delivering N100 billion worth of fertilizers to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, aimed at enhancing food production across Nigeria.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, officially handed over 2.15 million bags of fertilizers to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, during a ceremony at the headquarters of the FMAFS in Abuja.

In his address, Cardoso reiterated that one of CBN’s primary mandates was to maintain price stability, emphasizing the crucial role of food costs in inflation. He highlighted the substantial portion of household expenditure allocated to food and non-alcoholic beverages in Nigeria, emphasizing the need to address food inflation to manage overall headline inflation rates effectively.

While acknowledging persistent inflationary pressures driven by escalating food prices, Cardoso expressed optimism that significant alleviation could be anticipated by the third quarter of 2024. He emphasized the collaborative effort between CBN and the Ministry of Agriculture to mitigate the surge in food prices.

Cardoso outlined CBN’s strategic shift towards leveraging conventional monetary policy tools for executing monetary policies, aiming to enhance partnerships with relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to address critical initiatives, particularly in agriculture.

As part of this commitment, CBN announced the allocation of 2.15 million bags of fertilizers valued at over N100 billion to the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasizing the importance of fostering closer ties to enhance food productivity, security, and curb food inflation.

The intervention in the fertilizer market represents a continuation of CBN’s efforts to support farmers through various programs, facilitating access to credit and making fertilizers more affordable. Kyari commended CBN for the initiative, highlighting the significant role of fertilizers as a major input in agricultural production.

Kyari acknowledged the challenges faced by the agriculture sector, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding, climate change, and the naira redesign policy. He emphasized the need to boost repairs of irrigation infrastructure to support year-round farming and expressed gratitude for CBN’s support.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, emphasized the global nature of high food prices and the importance of collaboration between institutions. He highlighted the substantial increase in budgetary allocation to agriculture in the 2024 budget, consistent with the Federal Government’s agenda.