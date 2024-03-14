Menu
Baker’s throat slit in Lagos apartment and her heart ripped out

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A baker was found lifeless with her throat slit and her heart missing at her home in Lagos.

The victim, Tina Ileogben, who lived on Olowo Street, in the Alhaja Shifiwa area of Dopemu, Agege, Lagos State, did not report for duty at the bakery where she worked on Wednesday, March 13.

One of her colleagues went to her house to check on her and the colleague met the door leading into her flat open, so he went in. In the house, he saw Tina’s bleeding body on her bed.

The colleague quickly raised the alarm and neighbours gathered.

Eyewitnesses said Tina’s throat had been slit and the attacker reached into her chest through her slit throat and removed her heart.

A doctor at the crime scene reportedly confirmed that her heart had been taken.

While digging through Tina’s internal organs for her heart, the perpetrator also managed to pull out a part of Tina’s intestines, which was seen around her neck when her body was discovered.

Ileogben’s elder sister, Justina, told Punch that her sister was raped before she was killed, adding that her sister’s blood was visible in her flat.

She said, “I am dead already. I was at home when I received a call informing me that my sister had fallen and they needed my presence. I quickly rushed to her house and saw a lot of people there.

“I suspected something bad had happened, started crying and rushed to my shop. I later summoned the courage to go into her flat to find out what happened to her and saw her corpse.

“Blood stains were on the floor, wall, and her bed. When I looked closer at her corpse, I saw that the person raped her before killing her. The person used a knife to slit her throat and her heart was also removed from her chest.”

Justina called on the police to track down the person responsible for her sister’s death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, noting that officials of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit had evacuated the deceased’s remains to the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for post-mortem examination.

He said, “One Akeem, a coworker of the deceased, and her landlord reported the case at the Dopemu Division. The deceased, Tina Ileogben, was supposed to report on duty but when was not seen, and the senior staff on duty instructed him to go and check up on her since she lived close to the company.

“On getting there, Akeem met her room open, he entered the room with two neighbours and discovered the lifeless body of the deceased naked in a pool of her blood with her neck slit. An investigation into the case is ongoing. Regarding the missing heart, nothing of such happened.”(www.naija247news.com).

