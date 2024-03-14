APC Warned of Potential Defeat in Ondo Governorship Election if Primary Mistakes are Repeated

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s Special Assistant on New Media, Sunday Olugbenga Abire, has issued a stark warning to the All Progressives Congress (APC), cautioning that the party might face defeat in the upcoming November governorship election if the governor fails to secure victory in the party primary.

Abire drew attention to the APC’s past missteps, particularly referencing the situation in Edo State in 2020, which led to Governor Godwin Obaseki defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He emphasized that a similar mistake in Ondo State could spell doom for the APC.

In a statement released in Akure, Abire urged the APC leadership to tread carefully and avoid repeating past errors by considering the implications of selecting another candidate for the governorship ticket in Ondo.

He stressed that the outcome of the primary would significantly impact the fate of the party in Ondo State, questioning whether the APC would risk fielding a candidate who openly criticized the party or a serial defector. Abire emphasized the importance of selecting a candidate who embodies consistency and loyalty to the APC’s ideology.

Abire underscored the importance of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s stability, asserting that he represents the choice of the people and can be trusted to uphold the APC’s principles. He called for unity within the party and emphasized the need to secure a resounding victory in the upcoming election to consolidate the APC’s position.