Access Holdings appoints Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as Chairman

March 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Holdings Plc (‘the Holdco’), has announced the return of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR to the bank as its Non-Executive Chairman.

He replaces Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, the erstwhile Chairman of the HoldCo who remains on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The return of Aig-Imoukhuede is in response to the untimely passing of the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR.

The bank said the appointment followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders and as such the Holdco Board unanimously “decided to invite Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm of governance” the statement read.

This visionary and accomplished leader is bringing an outstanding record of accomplishments, wealth of expertise and leadership to guide the Group into a new era of success.”

According to the bank, as Non-Executive Chairman, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede will “collaborate with the Board of Directors to oversee strategy and provide guidance to the executive management team.” (www.naija247news.com).