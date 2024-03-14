Menu
17-year-old apprentice allegedly commits suicide over money theft accusation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 17-year-old apprentice boy, Ojibe Chibueze, has reportedly died in an apparent suicide after being accused of stealing money from his boss.

The Police spokesperson in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen  on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that one Cynthia, said to be a sister to the boy, reported the case to Elemoro Police Division on Wednesday at about 7.50 a.m.

He said the woman reported that her brother, Ojibe Chibueze, came back from work on Tuesday at about 8.00 p.m.

The woman said that her brother took some money and went out, stressing that his master later called to inform her of the N100,000 stolen by her brother in his shop.

The woman further said that her brother did not return home till she received a phone call from her neighbour, who informed her of seeing the brother’s dead body lying at Abijo Bus Stop, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki,Lagos.

She said she rushed to the scene and met her brother’s lifeless body with a plastic of sniper beside him, which she presumed that he drank to death.

“On the receipt of the report, detectives immediately moved to the scene and found the dead body with foam gushing out of his mouth and nostrils.

“The can of sniper has been recovered as exhibit. The corpse has been removed and deposited at Epe General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation,” Hundeyin said.

He said that investigation into the case was ongoing. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
