We want due process in selecting our monarch, Anambra community tells govt

Leaders and stakeholders from Azia Community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State made a compelling appeal at the Government House in Awka yesterday, urging the government to initiate the process for selecting a new traditional ruler for their community.

Their former Monarch, Professor Titus Eze, passed away several years ago after a brief tenure on the throne, leaving the community without a leader. Concerns arose when an individual from their community, whom they deem unqualified for the royal stool, began boasting about soon receiving a certificate of recognition from the state government as the traditional ruler of Azia.

Brandishing placards bearing various messages, the community members expressed their readiness for the government to conduct elections for the twelve individuals vying for the position of traditional ruler of Azia.

In a letter presented to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the community emphasized their willingness to facilitate a transparent and inclusive selection process for a new Igwe of Azia. They requested the relevant government ministry overseeing customs and traditions to oversee the process with the governor’s approval.

The community’s letter highlighted their sincere desire for a fair and open selection process, considering the historical complexities surrounding the Igweship tussle over the years, as articulated by the Igwe-in-Council of Azia.

Addressing the gathering, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Town Union Matters, Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne, assured the community that the government would not impose any individual as their traditional ruler. He emphasized that the community would have the autonomy to select their leader, who would then be presented to the government for recognition in accordance with the town’s constitution.

The Commissioner commended the community for their peaceful approach and urged them to adhere to due process in making their selection.