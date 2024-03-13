Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

We want due process in selecting our monarch, Anambra community tells govt

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Leaders and stakeholders from Azia Community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State made a compelling appeal at the Government House in Awka yesterday, urging the government to initiate the process for selecting a new traditional ruler for their community.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Their former Monarch, Professor Titus Eze, passed away several years ago after a brief tenure on the throne, leaving the community without a leader. Concerns arose when an individual from their community, whom they deem unqualified for the royal stool, began boasting about soon receiving a certificate of recognition from the state government as the traditional ruler of Azia.

Brandishing placards bearing various messages, the community members expressed their readiness for the government to conduct elections for the twelve individuals vying for the position of traditional ruler of Azia.

In a letter presented to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the community emphasized their willingness to facilitate a transparent and inclusive selection process for a new Igwe of Azia. They requested the relevant government ministry overseeing customs and traditions to oversee the process with the governor’s approval.

The community’s letter highlighted their sincere desire for a fair and open selection process, considering the historical complexities surrounding the Igweship tussle over the years, as articulated by the Igwe-in-Council of Azia.

Addressing the gathering, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Town Union Matters, Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne, assured the community that the government would not impose any individual as their traditional ruler. He emphasized that the community would have the autonomy to select their leader, who would then be presented to the government for recognition in accordance with the town’s constitution.

The Commissioner commended the community for their peaceful approach and urged them to adhere to due process in making their selection.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Throw ticket open, I’m not afraid of Aiyedatiwa — Jimoh Ibrahim tells APC
Next article
N4bn theft: Anambra appeal against Obiano’s trial irrelevant — EFCC
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Reps member refutes alleged plot to impeach Imo speaker

Naija247news Naija247news -
The House of Representatives member representing Obowo, Ihitte Uboma,...

Some kidnapped incidents in Abuja stage-managed – Wike

The Editor The Editor -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

Hisbah Arrests 11 Muslims in Kano for Eating During Ramadan

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Kano State Hisbah Board Department of Public Enlightenment...

EFCC Declares Vetifly’s CEO Okoh, COO Odumodu Wanted

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Reps member refutes alleged plot to impeach Imo speaker

North Central 0
The House of Representatives member representing Obowo, Ihitte Uboma,...

Some kidnapped incidents in Abuja stage-managed – Wike

North Central 0
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

Hisbah Arrests 11 Muslims in Kano for Eating During Ramadan

North Central 0
The Kano State Hisbah Board Department of Public Enlightenment...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading