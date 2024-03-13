Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

We recorded 9000 infractions on pipelines in one year, says NNPCL boss Kyari

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), disclosed that within one year, they detected a staggering 9,000 infractions on oil pipelines. Kyari made this revelation during an oversight function by the House of Representatives Special Committee on Oil Theft at the NNPCL headquarters in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kyari highlighted that from 2022 to date, they deactivated 6,465 illegal refineries and removed 4,876 illegal connections to pipelines out of 5,570 discovered. He expressed dismay at the scale of infractions, emphasizing the challenge in combating them as perpetrators quickly replace removed connections.

He emphasized the involvement of various actors in crude oil theft, with illegal operations often located dangerously close to settlements and government offices. Kyari stressed the critical issue of security and the NNPCL’s efforts to engage all relevant security agencies and private security firms to address the menace.

Furthermore, Kyari linked the decline in oil production to crude oil theft, noting that it affects investor confidence. He highlighted the need for urgent action to prevent further decline and ensure the security of critical oil assets.

In response, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Chairman of the Special Committee, acknowledged the daunting challenge of operating oil and gas pipelines in Nigeria. He expressed concern about infractions extending beyond pipelines to oil well heads, flow stations, loading terminals, and export terminals. Ado-Doguwa also raised issues of regulatory opacity and non-transparency, emphasizing the need for accountability and action to combat crude oil theft effectively.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
INEC, Bayelsa Governor, Others Conclude Defence in Election Petition
Next article
Anambra SUBEB chair denies involvement in N6.7bn contract scam
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Pension Fund Assets Surge by N1.17 Trillion in January 2024, Reaching N19.53 Trillion”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
In January 2024, the total pension fund assets surged...

I stand with Ningi, Bauchi gov declares support for suspended lawmaker

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed full support...

FG Begins Distribution of 42,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains in Northwestern States

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
On Wednesday, the Federal Government confirmed the initiation of...

Prince drags Adeleke to court over new monarch’s appointment

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Pension Fund Assets Surge by N1.17 Trillion in January 2024, Reaching N19.53 Trillion”

Pension & Retirement 0
In January 2024, the total pension fund assets surged...

I stand with Ningi, Bauchi gov declares support for suspended lawmaker

North East 0
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed full support...

FG Begins Distribution of 42,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains in Northwestern States

North West 0
On Wednesday, the Federal Government confirmed the initiation of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading