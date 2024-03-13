We recorded 9000 infractions on pipelines in one year, says NNPCL boss Kyari

Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), disclosed that within one year, they detected a staggering 9,000 infractions on oil pipelines. Kyari made this revelation during an oversight function by the House of Representatives Special Committee on Oil Theft at the NNPCL headquarters in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kyari highlighted that from 2022 to date, they deactivated 6,465 illegal refineries and removed 4,876 illegal connections to pipelines out of 5,570 discovered. He expressed dismay at the scale of infractions, emphasizing the challenge in combating them as perpetrators quickly replace removed connections.

He emphasized the involvement of various actors in crude oil theft, with illegal operations often located dangerously close to settlements and government offices. Kyari stressed the critical issue of security and the NNPCL’s efforts to engage all relevant security agencies and private security firms to address the menace.

Furthermore, Kyari linked the decline in oil production to crude oil theft, noting that it affects investor confidence. He highlighted the need for urgent action to prevent further decline and ensure the security of critical oil assets.

In response, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Chairman of the Special Committee, acknowledged the daunting challenge of operating oil and gas pipelines in Nigeria. He expressed concern about infractions extending beyond pipelines to oil well heads, flow stations, loading terminals, and export terminals. Ado-Doguwa also raised issues of regulatory opacity and non-transparency, emphasizing the need for accountability and action to combat crude oil theft effectively.