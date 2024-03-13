WBC President Clears Path for Anthony Joshua to Face Fury-Usyk Winner

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that Anthony Joshua could indeed face the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Sulaiman emphasized the WBC’s openness to this possibility, clearing the path for such a matchup.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Joshua’s recent devastating victory over Francis Ngannou has only fueled speculation about potential future clashes at the top of the division. Sulaiman expressed pride in Joshua’s performance and highlighted the unpredictability of boxing, where styles often dictate outcomes.