Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

WBC President Clears Path for Anthony Joshua to Face Fury-Usyk Winner

By: The Editor

Date:

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that Anthony Joshua could indeed face the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Sulaiman emphasized the WBC’s openness to this possibility, clearing the path for such a matchup.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Joshua’s recent devastating victory over Francis Ngannou has only fueled speculation about potential future clashes at the top of the division. Sulaiman expressed pride in Joshua’s performance and highlighted the unpredictability of boxing, where styles often dictate outcomes.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
South East with 5 states, a case of marginalization, says Igbo-Biafra nationalists
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

South East with 5 states, a case of marginalization, says Igbo-Biafra nationalists

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
By Chinonso Alozie The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement, on Tuesday described...

Some senators plotting to remove you as Senate President, Bamidele tells Akpabio

The Editor The Editor -
Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele has made a shocking...

Rivers State: APC and PDP Clash Over Comments at Wigwe’s Burial funeral

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic...

Shaibu wasn’t served impeachment notice, says aide

The Editor The Editor -
The office of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South East with 5 states, a case of marginalization, says Igbo-Biafra nationalists

South East 0
By Chinonso Alozie The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement, on Tuesday described...

Some senators plotting to remove you as Senate President, Bamidele tells Akpabio

North Central 0
Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele has made a shocking...

Rivers State: APC and PDP Clash Over Comments at Wigwe’s Burial funeral

South South 0
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading