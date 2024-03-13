US House Passes Bill to Potentially Ban TikTok Nationwide

The US House of Representatives has approved a groundbreaking bill that could result in TikTok being banned nationwide. The legislation stipulates that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, must sell its controlling stake within six months, or the app will face a blockade in the US. Despite receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, the bill must still navigate the Senate and receive presidential approval to become law.

Lawmakers have expressed persistent concerns about China’s influence over TikTok, as ByteDance is headquartered in Beijing and subject to Chinese national security laws mandating data sharing with Chinese authorities. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who co-sponsored the bill, emphasized the necessity of preventing a Chinese Communist Party-controlled entity from dominating a critical American platform.

Although TikTok has attempted to assure regulators that it has isolated the data of its 150 million US users from ByteDance employees in China, reports suggest data-sharing vulnerabilities persist. In response to the House vote, a TikTok spokesperson criticized lawmakers for rushing through a “ban” via a “secret” process.

Ahead of the vote, Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House, voiced support for the bill, highlighting its potential to safeguard TikTok user data from exploitation by foreign adversaries. The Senate will now review the legislation, with its fate uncertain amid opposition from former President Trump and some House members. However, the leaders of the Senate intelligence committee welcomed the House’s action, expressing determination to advance the bill.

If the bill clears the Senate and receives presidential approval, President Biden has pledged to sign it promptly, potentially escalating tensions with China. ByteDance would need approval from Chinese authorities to divest its TikTok stake, a move Beijing has vowed to resist. Despite uncertainties surrounding potential buyers and antitrust concerns, analysts believe there will be ample interest from US firms, given TikTok’s considerable reach and advertising revenue growth.