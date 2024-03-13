Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

US House Passes Bill to Potentially Ban TikTok Nationwide

By: Naija247news

Date:

The US House of Representatives has approved a groundbreaking bill that could result in TikTok being banned nationwide. The legislation stipulates that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, must sell its controlling stake within six months, or the app will face a blockade in the US. Despite receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, the bill must still navigate the Senate and receive presidential approval to become law.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lawmakers have expressed persistent concerns about China’s influence over TikTok, as ByteDance is headquartered in Beijing and subject to Chinese national security laws mandating data sharing with Chinese authorities. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who co-sponsored the bill, emphasized the necessity of preventing a Chinese Communist Party-controlled entity from dominating a critical American platform.

Although TikTok has attempted to assure regulators that it has isolated the data of its 150 million US users from ByteDance employees in China, reports suggest data-sharing vulnerabilities persist. In response to the House vote, a TikTok spokesperson criticized lawmakers for rushing through a “ban” via a “secret” process.

Ahead of the vote, Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House, voiced support for the bill, highlighting its potential to safeguard TikTok user data from exploitation by foreign adversaries. The Senate will now review the legislation, with its fate uncertain amid opposition from former President Trump and some House members. However, the leaders of the Senate intelligence committee welcomed the House’s action, expressing determination to advance the bill.

If the bill clears the Senate and receives presidential approval, President Biden has pledged to sign it promptly, potentially escalating tensions with China. ByteDance would need approval from Chinese authorities to divest its TikTok stake, a move Beijing has vowed to resist. Despite uncertainties surrounding potential buyers and antitrust concerns, analysts believe there will be ample interest from US firms, given TikTok’s considerable reach and advertising revenue growth.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Airtel Africa Considers IPO for Airtel Money, Eyeing $4 Billion Valuation
Next article
Nigeria Plans Eurobond Issue Amidst Borrowing Strategy
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Plans Eurobond Issue Amidst Borrowing Strategy

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria has enlisted the expertise of investment banks such...

Airtel Africa Considers IPO for Airtel Money, Eyeing $4 Billion Valuation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
A Bloomberg report suggests that Airtel Africa Plc is...

Exclusive: Nigerian kidnappers demand $620,000 for release of school hostages

Naija247news Naija247news -
KADUNA, Nigeria, March 13 (Reuters) - Gunmen who kidnapped...

Alleged N4b fraud: How Willie Obiano laundered Anambra State’s Security votes, by EFCC

Naija247news Naija247news -
EFCC Details Alleged N4bn Laundering Scheme by Ex-Anambra Governor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Plans Eurobond Issue Amidst Borrowing Strategy

Analysis 0
Nigeria has enlisted the expertise of investment banks such...

Airtel Africa Considers IPO for Airtel Money, Eyeing $4 Billion Valuation

Quoted Companies 0
A Bloomberg report suggests that Airtel Africa Plc is...

Exclusive: Nigerian kidnappers demand $620,000 for release of school hostages

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
KADUNA, Nigeria, March 13 (Reuters) - Gunmen who kidnapped...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading