Traditional rulers part of govt, Jimoh Ibrahim backs N7.61bn empowerment for monarchs

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has defended the capture of traditional rulers in the 2024 budget, saying the monarchs are integral part of the government.

Ibrahim stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Recall that the 2024 budget had allocated the sum of N7.61 billion for the ”empowerment of traditional rulers.”

He said, ”In the federal system of government and following our historical trajectory, are traditional rulers not part of our government?

”Are they not part of Nigeria? Are they not responsible for certain issues in security?”

Senator Ibrahim noted that the monarchs can’t be disregarded as they are vital entities in the society.

He said there can’t be a total separation of power as states do not have that sovereignty and are still dependent on the Federal government for support.

Ibrahim said, ”You also know that the federal government gives support to the states. States are not sovereign within the federal sovereignty, it is one umbrella of sovereignty that encompasses everyone.”

The senator also said that 7,000 projects captured in the 2024 budget were ”too small” for the over 200 million Nigerians.

Senator Ibrahim, while reacting to claims by a fellow lawmaker Jarigbe Jarigbe, representing Cross River North, that ranking senators got the sum of ₦500 million each, insisted that his constituency received no such allocation.

He said, ”Absolutely nothing, we have constituency projects that I met on the ground.

”All I need to do is make sure there is continuity in that project. I didn’t get and my colleagues did not get such an amount.”

Ibrahim asked Nigerians to steer clear of such allegations and instead support the government in helping to develop the nation.

He said, ”We have about 9 trillion Naira in capital projects and where does that go? It goes to various senatorial districts.

”The budget sent to us by the Ministry of Finance and prepared by the Ministry of Budget and Planning takes care of all constituencies in Nigeria.”

”9 trillion to 109 senatorial districts multiply it by 3 to federal constituencies and 776 local governments in 36 states, will you get 500 million?

”Look let us support a government that has a genuine idea towards national development,” he said.