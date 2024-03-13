Tinubu Government Postpones Launch Of Nigerian Students Loans Indefinitely

The launch of the Nigerian Students Loan Scheme, initiated by the President Bola Tinubu-led government, has been postponed indefinitely, according to Akintunde Sawyer, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Initially slated to begin in January 2024, the scheme aimed to provide interest-free loans to Nigerians for higher education. Despite earlier preparations, including the creation of a website and planning sessions, the launch was delayed due to ongoing corrections and alignment of stakeholders.

Sawyer emphasized the need for a comprehensive and sustainable rollout before setting a specific date for the launch. He stated, “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to commit to a specific date. We are sort of waiting to ensure that all the stakeholders are aligned to make sure that nobody is blindsided, then we can actually roll this out in a meaningful, comprehensive, wholesome and sustainable way.”