Maritime

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as the new Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a renewable term of four years.
Mobereola’s appointment followed the exit of the former Director General of the agency, Mr. Bashir Jamoh, whose tenure recently expired.

According to a statement ilby his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expects Mobereola to come to his new position with his wealth of expertise and experience for implementation of policies and programmes of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Dayo Mobereola to serve as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a renewable term of four years.

“Dr. Mobereola holds a Ph.D, and an M.Sc in Transport Economics from the University of Wales, United Kingdom. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport, England, and a fellow of the same institute in Nigeria.

Read Also: Tinubu reaffirms commitment to enhancing security of Gulf of Guinea
“He was the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) from 2003 to 2015 and was also the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State from 2015 to 2016.

“In the private sector, he was Deputy Managing Director and Project Development Director at AFM Consulting Plc, London. He was also Senior Economist at British Petroleum Shipping Limited, London.

“The President expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience to bear in his new role and to achieve the mandate of NIMASA in providing world-leading standards of maritime safety administration, maritime labour regulation, marine pollution prevention and control, search and rescue, cabotage enforcement, shipping development and ship registration, in accordance with the policies and programmes of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the sector as ably guided by the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola,” the statement reads.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

