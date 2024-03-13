Menu
South West

Throw ticket open, I’m not afraid of Aiyedatiwa — Jimoh Ibrahim tells APC

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to throw open its ticket for the 2024 Ondo State Governorship Election poll, saying he is not afraid of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Ibrahim stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The APC primary election has been scheduled for November 16.

Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, declared his governorship bid on Tuesday.

He said, “What are you refusing? Was Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu) given a chance of first refusal? What is democracy? It is democratisation.

“If you are competent and you have your strategy, why are you afraid of competition? Go to the field. If you are elected, so be it.”

When asked if he was afraid of Aiyedatiwa, Ibrahim said, “How can I be afraid of Aiyedatiwa? With my Harvard strategy? My Harvard knowledge, how can I be afraid of Aiyedatiwa? Go and ask about me from (ex-governor Olusegun) Mimiko.

“Go and ask about me in the last PDP election in Ondo. Go and ask about how Akeredolu got his first term in Ondo, who was behind it in terms of mobilising and creating social awareness.”

Recall that Aiyedatiwa, a former Ondo deputy governor, succeeded Akeredolu after the latter’s death on December 27, 2023.

According to Aiyedatiwa, who declared his governorship bid on Tuesday, the wish of the late Akeredolu was that he (Aiyedatiwa) succeeds him as the governor of the state.

