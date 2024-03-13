Menu
Three Persons Dies, One Injured as Truck Falls on Car in Ondo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three travellers have lost their lives while one person sustained injuries yesterday after a truck fell onto a car along the busy Ondo-Ore highway.

The truck fully loaded with beer, which belongs to the Nigerian Brewery, was said to have lost control at the Liyetu axis of Ondo town in the Ondo West Local Council Area of the state.

The vehicle on which the truck fell, a Golf 111 car with the number plate BUR 852 TS, was conveying passengers along the route when the accident happened.

Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, stated that the remains of the deceased persons had been deposited at the mortuary while the injured passenger was moved to the hospital for treatment.

She said: “The Command today received a distress call that a Nigerian brewery truck fully loaded with beer fell on a Golf 111 car with Plate No. BUR 852 TS conveying passengers towards Ondo in the Liyetu area of Ondo town.

“The motoring public is advised to make use of alternative routes to avoid being trapped in the holdup, and people whose loved ones use this route should endeavour to check on them.

“The CP is using this medium to admonish the people of the state, especially commuters, to avoid overspeeding or unnecessary overtaking, which can lead to loss of lives and property while driving, as it is better to get there late than not getting there.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

