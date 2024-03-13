Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Sterling Bank forecasts 53.7% year-on-year profit growth in Q2 2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sterling HoldCo (the parent group of Sterling Bank) is projecting a pre-tax profit of N10.83 billion in Q2 2024, marking a significant 53.7% year-on-year growth from the N7.04 billion posted in Q2 2023.

The projected profit growth signals the continued impressive fortunes of the company, mirrored in its FY 2023 results, where it posted a 13.6% profit growth to hit a pre-tax profit of N23.6 billion, up from N20.8 billion posted in 2022.

The group is poised to achieve an impressive interest income of N60.7 billion during the quarter, reflecting a remarkable 56% year-on-year surge from Q2 2023. This anticipated growth stems from escalating interest rates, following the recent hike in the benchmark rate by the CBN to 22.75%.

However, echoing concerns raised by industry experts, Sterling HoldCo foresees a substantial 141% year-on-year rise in credit impairment charges in Q2 2024, projected at N5.42 billion, up from N2.24 billion reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Interest Income: N60.7 billion forecasted versus the N38.9 billion realized in Q2 2023

Interest Expense: N23.4 billion forecasted versus the actual N15.9 billion in Q2 2023

Other income, comprising net fees and commission income, and trading income: N18.7 billion forecasted versus the N11.3 billion realized in Q2 2023

Credit impairment charges: N5.4 billion forecasted versus the actual N2.2 billion in Q2 2023

Net operating income: N50.5 billion forecasted versus the actual N34.6 billion in Q2 2023.

Profit before tax: N10.8 billion forecasted versus the N7.0 billion realized in Q2 2023

In FY 2023, Sterling Holdco grew its gross earnings by 27% to N214.6 billion from the N169.1 billion recorded in 2022. However, for H1 2024 alone, the company’s forecasts gross earnings of N152.6 billion, which is a 54% YoY increase from the actual N99.1 billion posted in H1 2023.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAFDAC shuts down unregistered bakeries, water factories in Rivers state
Next article
Gabriel Ukpeh retires from the board of Zenith Bank as Non-Executive Director
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCT Police discloses reason behind fire outbreak in Wuse market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The FCT Police command has revealed...

Convict shot dead for attempting to escape detention in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 27-year-old convict, Ibrahim Yahaya, has...

Graduate of Nekede Polytechnic Commits Suicide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 30-year-old graduate of the Federal...

Naira appreciates to N1,603/$1 at Official Market, N1,602/$1 at Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate in the two...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCT Police discloses reason behind fire outbreak in Wuse market

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The FCT Police command has revealed...

Convict shot dead for attempting to escape detention in Abuja

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 27-year-old convict, Ibrahim Yahaya, has...

Graduate of Nekede Polytechnic Commits Suicide

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 30-year-old graduate of the Federal...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading