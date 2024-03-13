Southern Senators Elect New Executive Members, Senator Abiru Assumes Chairmanship

After nine months since the 10th Senate inauguration, 51 Senators from the 17 southern states convened on Wednesday, March 13, to revive their forum. Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC – Lagos East) was elected as the chairman, along with five other executive members.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The forum, similar to the Northern Senators’ Forum, had existed since the 9th Senate, as stated by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central), who previously chaired the forum. However, his current role as Senate leader prevented him from providing the necessary leadership, prompting the change of leadership during the meeting.

Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, emerged as the new chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum, taking over from Senator Bamidele.

Expressing his plans after assuming office, Senator Abiru emphasized the forum’s commitment to partnering with the Northern Senators’ Forum for the betterment of Nigeria. He stated that the forum would work diligently to roll out plans aimed at improving the region and the nation as a whole.

The newly elected executive members include Senator Victor Umeh (LP – Anambra Central) as Vice Chairman, Mpigi Barinada (PDP – Rivers South East) as Secretary, Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC – Cross River South) as Public Relations Officer (PRO), and Kenneth Eze (APC – Ebonyi Central) as Treasurer.