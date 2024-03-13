Some kidnapped incidents in Abuja stage-managed – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, March 13, disclosed that some kidnapped stories in Abuja are stage-managed.

Wike also promised improved security and more infrastructure to the residents of the Nation’s capital.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The minister said this while briefing reporters after a closed-door session with senators at the National Assembly.

The Senate had invited the Minister and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh to brief the lawmakers on modalities put in place to secure residents of FCT.

The minister said the interaction was fruitful, adding that Senators agreed that security has significantly improved in the FCT.

Read Also: Ningi’s suspension: What I would have done if I was presiding officer – Abaribe

He said: “I am glad they are all happy with what we have done, what we are going to be doing and they provided some suggestions on ways forward.

“What is important is what the FCT should expect from now. I will say improved security, more infrastructure. You can see what is going on in the FCT. It has been turned into a construction site.

“You can also see what has happened in the FCTA. Now we have our own Civil Service Commission; now we have our own Permanent Secretaries which has never been. There are new things in the FCT, and the residents are happy.”

He noted that no society exists without one form of crime or the other, adding that what was critical was being able to limit or reduce the level of insecurity.

Related Posts

Herbert Wigwe (1966 – 2024): Abiodun, Wike, Dangote, Peterside, others visit parents

Senate summons Wike, FCT CP, Igweh, over insecurity

I harbour no grievance against Wike – Ireti Kingibe

Wike said: “Most of the kidnapping stories you hear, some of them are stage-managed by people. There are some internal arrangements.

“Take for example, you have a housekeeper or a driver in the house who will plot to kidnap the child of their boss. In such a case, what do you expect us to do?

“What we can do is to ensure that the person that is kidnapped is released.”

The minister said the two most wanted kidnappers terrorising residents of the FCT have been arrested, adding that the development has reduced the level of kidnappings in Abuja.

He said: “We are not saying we have gotten to where we want to be, but we are doing a lot and people should acknowledge that what used to be is not what we are seeing now.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure that we provide the best to our people.

“We cannot give you the assurance that there will be no form of criminality, nobody can do that, as long as we are humans.”