North Central

Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe Clarifies N500 Million Allocation for Projects, Not Personal Use

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

In an interview on Arise Television, Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, a lawmaker of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) representing Cross River North, clarified that the N500 million mentioned was allocated for projects in senators’ constituencies, not for personal use.

Senator Jarigbe explained that the disparity in funding among senatorial districts is not a new occurrence, stating that some senators received more funding for projects in their districts while others received less. He emphasized that the funds were designated for constituency projects, not for senators’ pockets.

The controversy surrounding the 2024 Budget escalated when Senator Abdul Ningi alleged that the Senate padded the budget by N3.7 trillion, claiming discrepancies between two versions of the budget. As a result, Senator Ningi was suspended by the Senate during the recent plenary session led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

However, former Benue State governor and Senator Gabriel Suswam dismissed claims of padding in the 2024 Budget signed by President Bola Tinubu. Senator Suswam emphasized that if the budget remained within the initial submission, there was no padding involved. He acknowledged concerns among members and senators about the allocation of constituency projects but stated that no padding occurred in the signed budget.

