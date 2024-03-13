Scores kidnapped in fresh mass abduction in Kaduna

March 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Many people were reportedly abducted on Monday, March 11, as terrorists attacked Buda, a community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, took to X on Tuesday, March 12, to confirm the fresh attack. He said at least 40 victims were kidnapped on Monday night in Buda Village.

Condemning the incident, Senator Sani said, “The attack and kidnapping of another 40 people Yesternight in Buda Village, Kajuru Local Government, Kaduna State was another condemnable act.”

A resident of the area, Dauda Kajuru, told Punch that the bandits invaded the village in large numbers on Monday night at about 11:45 pm and started shooting sporadically.

“What happened yesterday was terrifying. The bandits came intending to abduct scores of people that’ll outnumber that of school pupils in Kuriga Village of Chikun Local Government Area, but the swift response of soldiers who were not more than 2 kilometres away from Kajuru curtailed the number.

“My siblings were part of those abducted yesterday and based on the information available as of this morning, the bandits with their victims are yet to get to their destination, ” Kajuru said.

Another resident, Lawal Abdullahi, who escaped the incident but whose wife was among the victims, also confirmed 61 people were abducted. He said men, women, and children, including a nursing mother of two weeks, were among the victims.

“The situation devastates me because we have not heard from them since the incident happened on Monday. “We’re appealing to the government to take action and ensure our loved ones return immediately,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).