Sangotedo Residents Seek Lagos State Govt Intervention Amid Alleged Property Demolition

Residents of Sangotedo town in Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area of Lagos State are appealing to the government for assistance following the reported demolition of their properties by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The Olufunmi Eshilokun Royal Family of Sangotedo, which sounded the alarm, claimed that Percio Property Company, in collaboration with LASBCA officials, carried out the demolitions.

Speaking on behalf of the community, HRH Oba Mohammad Akorede, the Olu of Sangotedo Kingdom, addressed the media in Lagos, emphasizing the urgent need for state government intervention to prevent further economic losses and property destruction.

In a statement by Prince Halidu Olufunmi, Head and Olori-Ebi of the Olufunmi Eshilokun Royal Family, it was revealed that the family’s ancestral land in Sangotedo was settled and founded by their Progenitor Prince Olufunmi. This claim was corroborated by a court judgment in suit No. Ld/328/76 Alhaja Barakat Olufunmi & Ors. V Yakubu Olufunmi & Anor.

The statement further detailed a legal dispute initiated by Percio Property Company Limited against the Olufunmi Eshilokun Royal Family and other families from Egan Anidu, Oko-Eledu, and the Lagos State Government. Despite possessing legal rights to the land, LASBCA officials allegedly carried out demolitions without proper building permits, contravention notices, or approvals.

The ongoing demolitions have caused distress to affected families, who have been forcibly displaced without the opportunity to retrieve their belongings. The community expressed bewilderment over the actions of a government agency conducting such demolitions and called for immediate government intervention to address the situation.