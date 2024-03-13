Reps query NNPCL boss, Kyari over $278.185m unremitted revenue

“House of Representatives Queries NNPC CEO Over $278 Million Unremitted from OML 24 Transfer”

The House of Representatives has raised questions regarding the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) concerning the non-remittance of a significant sum of $278,184,937.72 from the transfer of OML 24 in 2019.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to records from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), OML 24 was transferred to NNPCL/Nigeria Export Processing Council (NEPC) in 2019 for a Signature Bonus of $309,094,374.72. However, only $30,909,437 has been paid, leaving an outstanding amount of $278,184,937.72 owed to the government by NNPC/NEPL.

NNPCL’s GCEO, Mele Kyari, painted a concerning picture of the country’s oil and gas industry, emphasizing its crucial role in national revenue generation. He highlighted the industry’s challenges, including illegal collections and refineries tapping crude oil, which contribute to the high cost of production.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, expressed concern about the impact of these challenges on government revenue, particularly regarding the reduction in oil accruals to the Federation due to asset transfers.