Reps Opposition Leader: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive on Less Than N100,000 Monthly

Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the opposition leader in the House of Representatives, has emphasized that no Nigerian worker can sustain themselves on a monthly income of less than N100,000.

Chinda revealed that approximately 41 lawmakers from across the nation recently presented a motion during plenary to address the pressing issue of a living wage. This motion aimed to explore alternative methods for implementing a minimum wage that accurately mirrors the current socio-economic conditions in Nigeria.

Expressing concerns over the prevailing situation, Chinda stated, “No lawmaker in Nigeria today is content with the state of affairs in the country. That’s why we are advocating for a living wage for all Nigerian workers. The current take-home pay is insufficient to meet the basic needs of workers. We are deeply troubled by the ongoing developments.”

He highlighted the adverse impact of soaring inflation rates on the cost of living, citing a report by Trade Economics in 2018, which estimated the living wage for an individual Nigerian and a Nigerian family at N43,200 and N137,600 per month, respectively, before subsidy removal. However, given the current economic climate, Chinda asserted that no worker can subsist on a monthly wage less than N100,000.

Furthermore, Chinda referenced a World Bank report indicating that low purchasing power, exacerbated by high inflation rates, has contributed to a surge in poverty levels nationwide. He assured Nigerians that the House of Representatives is actively addressing these concerns and that resolutions passed will be swiftly transmitted to the Senate for approval.

“As representatives of the Nigerian people, we are deeply troubled and committed to finding a lasting solution,” Chinda affirmed.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing discussions on the new minimum wage, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) disclosed that workers in the South-West geopolitical zone have unanimously agreed on a minimum wage of N794,000. This announcement was made by Funmi Sessi, the chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the NLC, during a public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Nigerian government has inaugurated a committee to deliberate on the appropriate minimum wage in the country, taking into account current economic realities.