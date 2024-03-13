Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Reps Opposition Leader: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive on Less Than N100,000 Monthly

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the opposition leader in the House of Representatives, has emphasized that no Nigerian worker can sustain themselves on a monthly income of less than N100,000.

Chinda revealed that approximately 41 lawmakers from across the nation recently presented a motion during plenary to address the pressing issue of a living wage. This motion aimed to explore alternative methods for implementing a minimum wage that accurately mirrors the current socio-economic conditions in Nigeria.

Expressing concerns over the prevailing situation, Chinda stated, “No lawmaker in Nigeria today is content with the state of affairs in the country. That’s why we are advocating for a living wage for all Nigerian workers. The current take-home pay is insufficient to meet the basic needs of workers. We are deeply troubled by the ongoing developments.”

He highlighted the adverse impact of soaring inflation rates on the cost of living, citing a report by Trade Economics in 2018, which estimated the living wage for an individual Nigerian and a Nigerian family at N43,200 and N137,600 per month, respectively, before subsidy removal. However, given the current economic climate, Chinda asserted that no worker can subsist on a monthly wage less than N100,000.

Furthermore, Chinda referenced a World Bank report indicating that low purchasing power, exacerbated by high inflation rates, has contributed to a surge in poverty levels nationwide. He assured Nigerians that the House of Representatives is actively addressing these concerns and that resolutions passed will be swiftly transmitted to the Senate for approval.

“As representatives of the Nigerian people, we are deeply troubled and committed to finding a lasting solution,” Chinda affirmed.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing discussions on the new minimum wage, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) disclosed that workers in the South-West geopolitical zone have unanimously agreed on a minimum wage of N794,000. This announcement was made by Funmi Sessi, the chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the NLC, during a public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Nigerian government has inaugurated a committee to deliberate on the appropriate minimum wage in the country, taking into account current economic realities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sangotedo Residents Seek Lagos State Govt Intervention Amid Alleged Property Demolition
Next article
Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investors Gain N837bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 1.45%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as...

Sangotedo Residents Seek Lagos State Govt Intervention Amid Alleged Property Demolition

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  Residents of Sangotedo town in Eti-Osa East Local Council...

Nigeria’s Loss of Agricultural Export Leadership Due to Quality Standards, Says WTO

Naija247news Naija247news -
  The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has highlighted Nigeria's decline...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investors Gain N837bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 1.45%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

Maritime 0
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as...

Sangotedo Residents Seek Lagos State Govt Intervention Amid Alleged Property Demolition

South West 0
  Residents of Sangotedo town in Eti-Osa East Local Council...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading