Reps member refutes alleged plot to impeach Imo speaker

By: Naija247news

Date:

The House of Representatives member representing Obowo, Ihitte Uboma, and Ehime Mbano, Chike Okafor has denied involvement in any plot to impeach the speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe.
In an official statement released by his office, Okafor addressed the unfounded allegations, stating that they are entirely false and baseless.

He attributed the accusations to a few individuals who lack an understanding of governmental processes and seek to sow discord among political allies.

The statement emphasised Okafor’s dedication to legislative duties in the National Assembly and dismissed any insinuation of interference in political appointments.

Read Also: Ningi’s suspension: What I would have done if I was presiding officer – Abaribe
It also highlighted the sole authority of Governor Hope Uzodimma in making appointments and decisions regarding the composition of his cabinet.

It is, therefore, insulting to Governor Uzidimma for anybody to begin to insinuate that someone is deciding for the governor who to work with and who not to.

Anybody who thinks in this direction obviously does not know the governor, or completely is on a deliberate mischief adventure.”

Okafor further said that the position of the speaker and other leadership positions in the Imo State House of Assembly are entirely the responsibility of the 27 members of the House.

He also reaffirmed his past support for Speaker Chike Olemgbe’s candidacy, dispelling claims of animosity.

He urged the public to disregard the allegations and reaffirmed Okafor’s commitment to fostering positive relationships within his constituency.

Previous article
Some kidnapped incidents in Abuja stage-managed – Wike
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

