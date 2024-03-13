Menu
South West

Prince drags Adeleke to court over new monarch's appointment

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has been dragged before a State High Court sitting in Ikirun for allegedly neglecting the constitution in the appointment of new Aree of Iree in Boripe local government area of the state.

A suit instituted by Prince Afolabi Alli against the Governor, Attorney-General of the State, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Prince Ibrahim Oyelakin urged the court to declare the selection process and the appointment of Oyelakin as null and void.

He also urged the court to declare that only Olubonku ruling house has right to the throne having produced only one monarch in over a century.

While accussing Governor Adeleke of flouting the rule of law and jettisoning due process in the fresh selection, he asked the court to nullify the entire selection process, saying it was “a rape of the Constitution and complete fraud.”

He prayed the court for, ”a declaration that by Native law and Custom of Iree Kingdom And Aree Chieftaincy, a person can only be validly selected to Aree Chieftaincy by an election/selection by the Kingmakers in Iree Kingdom and no one else.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re aware’ – Adeleke uncovers plot to abduct school children, attack farms in Osun

“A declaration that the appointment of the 5th defendant (Oyelakin) as the Aree of Iree and consequent recognition by the 15th defendant (Adeleke) as recommended by 2nd and 4th (Iree Local Government Council) defendants as the Aree of Iree is unconscionable, inequitable, null and Void.

“An order setting aside the selection/election process that produced the 5 defendant as the Aree of Iree being for being conducted or participated in by non Kingmakers in line with the native law and custom of Iree.

“Declaration that Olubonku ruling house is the only Chieftaincy ruling house Competent to present candidate for the Aree Chieftaincy being the only ruling house that has yet to rule since 1866 when Atanda Olubonku ruling house ruled between 1795 to 1866.

“An order of injunction restraining the 1st to 4th defendants by themselves or proxies or by whatsoever/whatever name he/she or they are known from accepting the candidature of the 5th defendant or any candidate from any ruling house(s) of Aree Kingdom than the plaintiff ruling house.

“An order of injunction restraining the 5th defendant accepting or parading himself as the elected Aree of Iree King.”

Recall that the stool of Aree was vacant after Governor Adeleke sacked a traditional ruler appointed in Iree by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, and accused the former governor of flouting due process and rushing to install monarchs after losing the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Previous article
Anambra SUBEB chair denies involvement in N6.7bn contract scam
Next article
FG Begins Distribution of 42,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains in Northwestern States
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

