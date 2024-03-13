Prince drags Adeleke to court over new monarch’s appointment

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has been dragged before a State High Court sitting in Ikirun for allegedly neglecting the constitution in the appointment of new Aree of Iree in Boripe local government area of the state.

A suit instituted by Prince Afolabi Alli against the Governor, Attorney-General of the State, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Prince Ibrahim Oyelakin urged the court to declare the selection process and the appointment of Oyelakin as null and void.

He also urged the court to declare that only Olubonku ruling house has right to the throne having produced only one monarch in over a century.

While accussing Governor Adeleke of flouting the rule of law and jettisoning due process in the fresh selection, he asked the court to nullify the entire selection process, saying it was “a rape of the Constitution and complete fraud.”

He prayed the court for, ”a declaration that by Native law and Custom of Iree Kingdom And Aree Chieftaincy, a person can only be validly selected to Aree Chieftaincy by an election/selection by the Kingmakers in Iree Kingdom and no one else.

“A declaration that the appointment of the 5th defendant (Oyelakin) as the Aree of Iree and consequent recognition by the 15th defendant (Adeleke) as recommended by 2nd and 4th (Iree Local Government Council) defendants as the Aree of Iree is unconscionable, inequitable, null and Void.

“An order setting aside the selection/election process that produced the 5 defendant as the Aree of Iree being for being conducted or participated in by non Kingmakers in line with the native law and custom of Iree.

“Declaration that Olubonku ruling house is the only Chieftaincy ruling house Competent to present candidate for the Aree Chieftaincy being the only ruling house that has yet to rule since 1866 when Atanda Olubonku ruling house ruled between 1795 to 1866.

“An order of injunction restraining the 1st to 4th defendants by themselves or proxies or by whatsoever/whatever name he/she or they are known from accepting the candidature of the 5th defendant or any candidate from any ruling house(s) of Aree Kingdom than the plaintiff ruling house.

“An order of injunction restraining the 5th defendant accepting or parading himself as the elected Aree of Iree King.”

Recall that the stool of Aree was vacant after Governor Adeleke sacked a traditional ruler appointed in Iree by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, and accused the former governor of flouting due process and rushing to install monarchs after losing the 2022 governorship election in the state.