Tinubunomics Policies

Presidency Reaffirms Tinubu’s Commitment to Nigerian Education Loan Fund

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Presidency has reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) despite the postponement of its planned launch. The postponement, initially set for Thursday, March 14, was explained as necessary for better program planning, with a new launch date to be announced soon.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, addressed the matter during a post-Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja. The NELFUND, established by the Access to Higher Education Act signed by President Tinubu on June 12, 2023, aims to provide interest-free loans to indigent students for tertiary education.

Sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila, the legislation also establishes the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, empowered to manage student loans nationwide. Onanuga assured that despite the postponement, President Tinubu remains committed to the initiative, one of his flagship programs.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasized that alongside NELFUND, other people-oriented policies like Social Security and consumer credit programs are being prepared for launch. He reiterated President Tinubu’s determination to ensure the successful implementation of the student loan scheme for the benefit of less privileged families striving for education.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

