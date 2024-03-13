Police rescue UNTH security abducted alongside director

March 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Enugu state have rescued the security man who was abducted alongside a female nurse by armed hoodlums in the morning hours of March 12, 2024, at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

A statement from the spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, says the security man was rescued at Ishi-Ozalla in the same local government area at about 11.45 p.m. on the same date of the incident, following the intense operations immediately launched to rescue the victims and apprehend the assailants.

Ndukwe mentioned that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the Police Operatives and the complementary teams from the Neighborhood Watch Group, Forest Guards and Local Vigilantes to ensure that everything is done to rescue the female nurse and arrest the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, members of the public, particularly residents of the Ituku-Ozalla community and environs, have been enjoined to report any suspected individuals found within their residential areas or in the forest, by calling 08099854883 or emailing infoenugupolice@gmail.com.(www.naija247news.com).