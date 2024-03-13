Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pension & Retirement

“Pension Fund Assets Surge by N1.17 Trillion in January 2024, Reaching N19.53 Trillion”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

In January 2024, the total pension fund assets surged by 6.4 percent, or N1.17 trillion, reaching N19.53 trillion, compared to N18.36 trillion in December 2023. The National Pension Commission (PenCom) disclosed this in its January monthly report released yesterday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Out of the total pension fund assets, N12.14 trillion was invested in Federal Government of Nigeria securities. Specifically, bonds accounted for N11.59 trillion, treasury bills N221.81 billion, agency bonds N14.86 billion, sukuk bonds N124.89 billion, and green bonds N181.57 billion.

Additionally, N270.00 billion was allocated to state government securities, while N1.71 trillion was invested in money market instruments.

PenCom also reported that the fund assets in dollar value stood at $14.39 billion, based on an exchange rate of N1,356 per dollar.

Moreover, the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) membership witnessed a slight increase of 0.29 percent, reaching 10.220 million in January, compared to 10.190 million in December of the previous year.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
I stand with Ningi, Bauchi gov declares support for suspended lawmaker
Next article
Reps query NNPCL boss, Kyari over $278.185m unremitted revenue
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police rescue UNTH security abducted alongside director

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Enugu state have...

Reps query NNPCL boss, Kyari over $278.185m unremitted revenue

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
"House of Representatives Queries NNPC CEO Over $278 Million...

I stand with Ningi, Bauchi gov declares support for suspended lawmaker

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed full support...

FG Begins Distribution of 42,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains in Northwestern States

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
On Wednesday, the Federal Government confirmed the initiation of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police rescue UNTH security abducted alongside director

Security News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Enugu state have...

Reps query NNPCL boss, Kyari over $278.185m unremitted revenue

Data & News Analysis 0
"House of Representatives Queries NNPC CEO Over $278 Million...

I stand with Ningi, Bauchi gov declares support for suspended lawmaker

North East 0
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed full support...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading