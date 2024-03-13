“Pension Fund Assets Surge by N1.17 Trillion in January 2024, Reaching N19.53 Trillion”

In January 2024, the total pension fund assets surged by 6.4 percent, or N1.17 trillion, reaching N19.53 trillion, compared to N18.36 trillion in December 2023. The National Pension Commission (PenCom) disclosed this in its January monthly report released yesterday.

Out of the total pension fund assets, N12.14 trillion was invested in Federal Government of Nigeria securities. Specifically, bonds accounted for N11.59 trillion, treasury bills N221.81 billion, agency bonds N14.86 billion, sukuk bonds N124.89 billion, and green bonds N181.57 billion.

Additionally, N270.00 billion was allocated to state government securities, while N1.71 trillion was invested in money market instruments.

PenCom also reported that the fund assets in dollar value stood at $14.39 billion, based on an exchange rate of N1,356 per dollar.

Moreover, the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) membership witnessed a slight increase of 0.29 percent, reaching 10.220 million in January, compared to 10.190 million in December of the previous year.