Oil production rises 26.57m bpd in February — OPEC

As OPEC Reports Increase in Crude Oil Production, Unchanged Demand Forecast

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revealed that crude oil production rose by 203,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, averaging 26.57 million barrels per day. This information was obtained from OPEC’s monthly oil market report released on Tuesday, as reported by Punch Online.

The report highlighted that crude oil demand forecasts remained unchanged. Notably, production increased in Libya and Nigeria, with Libya experiencing the largest growth of around 144,000 bpd. However, Iran and Iraq witnessed declines in production by 15,000 bpd and 14,000 bpd, respectively.

Looking ahead, demand for OPEC crude is projected to reach approximately 28.5 million bpd in 2024, representing an increase of 1.1 million bpd compared to 2023. Additionally, demand for OPEC crude in 2025 is expected to rise to about 28.8 million bpd.

On the non-OPEC side, forecasts for 2024 saw a downward revision, with OPEC’s natural gas liquids and non-conventional liquids production expected to increase to 5.5 million bpd. Non-OPEC liquids output is forecasted to grow to 70.5 million bpd in 2024, with notable growth drivers including the US, Brazil, Canada, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Norway.

Regarding global oil demand, projections for 2024 remain steady at 2.2 million bpd year-on-year growth, reaching a total of 104.5 million bpd. This growth is attributed to strong air travel demand, increased road mobility, and robust industrial, construction, and agricultural activities, particularly in non-OECD countries.

Looking towards 2025, global oil demand is expected to grow by 1.8 million bpd year-over-year, with the OECD and non-OECD regions contributing to this growth. Specifically, non-OECD demand is projected to increase by 1.7 million bpd, led by China, the Middle East, other parts of Asia, India, and Latin America.