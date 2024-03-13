Nigeria’s Loss of Agricultural Export Leadership Due to Quality Standards, Says WTO

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has highlighted Nigeria’s decline in agricultural export markets due to its failure to meet international sanitary and phytosanitary standards. Despite possessing ample arable land and making significant investments, Nigeria has shifted from being a net exporter to a net importer of agricultural products, hampering efforts toward food sustainability.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the WTO, made this revelation during the launch of seven trade support programs aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s trade and industry standards in Abuja. These initiatives, including the Standards Trade Development Facility and Digital Trade Initiative support, aim to provide technical assistance to bolster food safety, animal and plant health capacity, address e-commerce challenges, and establish a technology center for trade-related data.

Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the urgent need to address the compliance issues facing Nigerian agricultural exports, particularly cowpeas and sesame. She highlighted instances of non-compliance with international standards leading to rejections in destination markets, resulting in significant revenue losses. To tackle these challenges, the WTO is collaborating with stakeholders to enhance agricultural practices, improve market access understanding, and strengthen regulatory frameworks.

In response, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Aniete, outlined government initiatives to facilitate trade and investment, including the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme and intervention funds for MSMEs and the manufacturing sector. These efforts aim to create a conducive business environment by addressing infrastructural and regulatory bottlenecks.

Nonye Ayeni, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, detailed the three-year project aimed at enhancing the quality and standards of cowpeas and sesame. The initiative focuses on implementing good agricultural and warehousing practices, packaging, labeling, and storage systems to ensure compliance with international standards, thereby boosting global acceptance and domestic consumption of these products.

Through collaborative efforts and targeted interventions, Nigeria aims to regain its position in agricultural export markets and harness the economic potential of its agricultural sector while ensuring food security and sustainability.