Nigeria Secures $1.3 Billion Funding for Rail Link to Niger Republic

ABUJA, March 13 – Nigeria has finalized a $1.3 billion funding arrangement to complete a railway project connecting Kano, the largest city in the north, to Maradi in neighbouring Niger, announced the transport ministry on Wednesday.

The railway line aims to strengthen existing economic and social ties, fostering increased trade and cultural exchange between the two nations. The majority of the funding, 85%, will be provided by a consortium led by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), as disclosed by the transport ministry.

The Nigerian government, along with institutions like the Africa Export-Import Bank and African Development Bank, will cover the remaining 15% of the project’s cost. “The securing of $1.3 billion signifies a monumental step forward in the completion of this critical infrastructure,” remarked transport ministry spokesperson Jamilu Ja’afaru.

In a significant development, Portugal’s Mota-Engil, the country’s largest builder, inked an 840 million-euro ($919 million) contract in July to supply and finance railway rolling stock for the project.

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s efforts to revitalize the impoverished north, which has been deeply affected by Islamist insurgents over the past decade. It is part of a broader government strategy to establish rail networks across Nigeria, addressing longstanding issues with transport infrastructure that have hindered economic progress for years.