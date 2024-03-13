Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Nigeria Secures $1.3 Billion Funding for Rail Link to Niger Republic

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, March 13 – Nigeria has finalized a $1.3 billion funding arrangement to complete a railway project connecting Kano, the largest city in the north, to Maradi in neighbouring Niger, announced the transport ministry on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The railway line aims to strengthen existing economic and social ties, fostering increased trade and cultural exchange between the two nations. The majority of the funding, 85%, will be provided by a consortium led by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), as disclosed by the transport ministry.

The Nigerian government, along with institutions like the Africa Export-Import Bank and African Development Bank, will cover the remaining 15% of the project’s cost. “The securing of $1.3 billion signifies a monumental step forward in the completion of this critical infrastructure,” remarked transport ministry spokesperson Jamilu Ja’afaru.

In a significant development, Portugal’s Mota-Engil, the country’s largest builder, inked an 840 million-euro ($919 million) contract in July to supply and finance railway rolling stock for the project.

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s efforts to revitalize the impoverished north, which has been deeply affected by Islamist insurgents over the past decade. It is part of a broader government strategy to establish rail networks across Nigeria, addressing longstanding issues with transport infrastructure that have hindered economic progress for years.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Aig-Imoukhuede Returns to Access Holdings as Chairman After 10-Year Hiatus
Next article
“NCAA Warns Private Jet Owners Against Unauthorized Commercial Flights”
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“NCAA Warns Private Jet Owners Against Unauthorized Commercial Flights”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a...

Aig-Imoukhuede Returns to Access Holdings as Chairman After 10-Year Hiatus

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Access Holdings Plc (the Holdco) has announced the return...

FEC Approves N757 Billion Augmentation for Obajana-Benin Road Dualisation

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) granted approval on Wednesday...

Anambra State Govt to Penalize SASA Operatives for Alleged Brutality

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Anambra State government has pledged to take action...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“NCAA Warns Private Jet Owners Against Unauthorized Commercial Flights”

Aviation 0
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a...

Aig-Imoukhuede Returns to Access Holdings as Chairman After 10-Year Hiatus

Banks & Finance 0
Access Holdings Plc (the Holdco) has announced the return...

FEC Approves N757 Billion Augmentation for Obajana-Benin Road Dualisation

Infrastructure 0
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) granted approval on Wednesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading