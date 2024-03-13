Menu
Nigeria Plans Eurobond Issue Amidst Borrowing Strategy

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria has enlisted the expertise of investment banks such as Citibank NA, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs to advise on its upcoming eurobond issuance, marking its first since 2022. The size of the eurobond offer, slated to be launched before June, remains undetermined, as reported by Bloomberg.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that the federal government is considering raising up to $1 billion through external borrowing this year to address its expenditure requirements. In addition to the aforementioned banks, Nigeria has also engaged Standard Chartered Bank and Lagos-based Chapel Hill Denham as advisers for the endeavor.

President Bola Tinubu signed the N28.7 trillion budget for the 2024 fiscal year on January 1, with a deficit of N9.8 trillion. This deficit is set to be financed through borrowings from local and international investors, as well as multilateral lenders.

Notably, Tinubu secured approval from the senate on December 30, 2023, to borrow $7.8 billion and €100 million as part of the federal government’s 2022-2024 borrowing plan.

The president emphasized that these funds would be instrumental in addressing economic challenges and executing various projects across different sectors of the economy.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist

