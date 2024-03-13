Menu
Niger State Governor Approves N20,000 Wage Award for Civil Servants

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State has given the green light for the payment of a wage award of N20,000 to all civil servants in the state. This decision comes following an appeal made by President Bola Tinubu to state governments to implement the wage award to alleviate the economic hardships faced by the people.

President Tinubu, during his visit to Minna on Monday, March 11, urged state governors to initiate the payment of the wage award while awaiting the determination of the new minimum wage. He emphasized that such a move would provide much-needed relief to the economy without causing inflationary pressures.

Tinubu stressed the importance of all states adopting the wage award, noting that the National Executive Council would also endorse it. He urged states to start paying the wage award to alleviate the burden on the public.

In response to this appeal, Governor Bago announced the approval of the N20,000 wage award during the state Executive Council meeting held in Minna on Wednesday. He assured that the payment would be made promptly, with workers expected to receive alerts accordingly.

Furthermore, Governor Bago outlined plans for providing relief during Ramadan, including the distribution of palliatives consisting of 120 trucks of grains to alleviate the plight of the people.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

