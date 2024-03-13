“NCAA Warns Private Jet Owners Against Unauthorized Commercial Flights”

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to holders of Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF), commonly known as private jet owners, cautioning them against conducting commercial flight operations. Failure to comply will result in severe penalties, according to a statement released Wednesday night by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Achimugu emphasized that PNCF holders are strictly prohibited from using their aircraft for commercial purposes, including the carriage of passengers, cargo, or mail for hire or reward, such as charter services. This directive aligns with section 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

The NCAA reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing these regulations and warned that any PNCF holder found violating these rules will face enforcement actions.