Naira appreciates to N1,603/$1 at Official Market, N1,602/$1 at Black Market

March 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The exchange rate in the two segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market , on Tuesday, March 12, was narrowed to N1, a scenario that has not been seen for a while.

In the official market, the Naira appreciated against the greenback yesterday by 0.9 per cent or N15.67 to close at N1,603.38/$1 versus the N1,617.96/$1 it quoted in the preceding session.

The Nigerian currency in the black market, gained N13 against the American currency to trade at N1,602/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,615/$1.

Also, the Naira gained N23.92 against the Pound Sterling in the spot market on Tuesday to close at N2,067.10/£1 compared with Monday’s closing price of N2,091.02/£1 and against the Euro, it improved by N17.51 to sell at N1,761.96/€1, in contrast to the previous day’s N1,779.47/€1.(www.naija247news.com).