NAF Seeks House Of Reps’ Approval for Independent Jet A-1 Fuel Import Amidst Price Hike

Nigerian Air Force Seeks House of Reps’ Support to Import Jet Fuel

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, appealed to the House of Representatives for assistance in importing Jet A-1 fuel amidst rising costs and surcharges. During a visit by the House Committee on Air Force, led by Chairman Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, to NAF headquarters on Wednesday, Abubakar highlighted the challenges posed by the current high fuel prices, which have soared to nearly N1,200 per litre compared to the budgeted N360 per litre. He emphasized the necessity for NAF to independently import Jet A-1 fuel to sustain ongoing air operations.

In a statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, after the visit, Abubakar also addressed other pressing issues. These included the need to bolster NAF’s tactical airlift capacity to support both land and maritime forces, as well as disaster relief operations in remote areas. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of enhancing air operations command and control infrastructure, along with strengthening Air Defence and Airspace Surveillance capabilities. The Committee Chairman, accompanied by Deputy Chairman Rufus Ojuawo and 18 other members, discussed these concerns with NAF officials during their oversight visit.