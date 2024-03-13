Menu
Tourism

Lagos to Harness Gaming, Entertainment, and Tourism Sectors, Says Sanwo-Olu

By: Naija247news

Date:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State revealed plans to revitalize tourism through a Tourism Master Plan and Policy, aligning with the state’s economic agenda, THEMES+. Emphasizing the potential of gaming, entertainment, and tourism sectors, the government aims to bolster Lagos’s position in the African gaming market through Public-Private Partnerships.

At the ongoing Africa Gaming Expo Lagos 2024, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the significance of the event in exploring emerging trends and opportunities in the gaming industry. The Expo brings together stakeholders, including game developers, investors, regulators, and global gaming experts, to discuss regulatory frameworks, challenges, and prospects in Africa’s gaming market, estimated at $7.8 billion.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed the synergy between entertainment, gaming, and tourism, aligning with Lagos’s economic priorities. He emphasized the state’s role as a hub for commerce, entertainment, and cultural exports, underscoring the need for investment in the entertainment and tourism sectors.

Calling for collaboration among stakeholders, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the state’s conducive business environment and urged partners to explore investment opportunities in entertainment, gaming, and tourism. The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority commended the government’s efforts to modernize the gaming industry through effective regulation and technological innovation.

The Africa Gaming Expo aims to promote the African gaming market, foster collaboration, and address industry challenges. With over 35 industry speakers and delegates from across Africa and beyond, the Expo serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and driving innovation in the gaming sector.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

