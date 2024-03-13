Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Kaduna kidnap: No ransom should be paid to criminal elements -Tinubu

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed his stance on Wednesday, directing security agencies and the Ministry of Defence not to pay any ransom to kidnappers, bandits, or criminal elements for the release of abducted persons.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation shared this directive following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President in Abuja. Tinubu’s directive comes amidst the abduction of children in Kaduna State, where captors are demanding substantial sums for their release.

The Minister emphasized the President’s zero-tolerance policy towards ransom payments, stressing that security agencies are intensifying efforts to ensure the safe return of abducted individuals. Tinubu’s directive underscores the government’s commitment to combating criminal activities and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Addressing concerns about the surge in kidnapping incidents nationwide, the Minister reiterated the government’s proactive approach in addressing the situation. He emphasized the need for security agencies to take decisive action to halt the trend and safeguard communities.

Despite the challenges posed by criminal elements, the government remains resolute in its stance against ransom payments. Tinubu emphasized that no ransom would be paid by the government, reaffirming the administration’s determination to secure the safe return of abducted individuals through strategic security measures.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

