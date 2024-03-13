JUST IN: Tinubu swears in 17 NPC commissioners

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, March 13, swore 17 commissioners in for the National Population Commission (NPC), just before the commencement of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Nine of the commissioners were re-appointed and sworn in for the second term, while eight others freshly appointed were also sworn in.

The 17 new and returning commissioners took their oath of office in three batches of six, six, and five – on Wednesday afternoon at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The Senate had confirmed 17 commissioners of the NPC out of 19 nominated by President Tinubu on February 21, 2023, after the adoption of the screening report of the Committee on National Identity Card and Population at the Committee on Wednesday.

Those sworn are Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Maguha (Delta) and Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi).

Others include Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna), Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Mary Afan (Plateau), and Ogiri Henry (Rivers)

Those returned are, Isa Buratai (Borno), Tony Alyejina (Edo), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo), Sani Sale (Taraba)

Meanwhile, the FEC meeting presided over by President Tinubu, observed a minute silence on the death of the former minister of state for health, Gabriel Aduku, who died at the age of 80.

Aduku was appointed Minister of State for Health during the tenure of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua where he played an important role in driving policies that have impacted positively in the health sector of the country.

President Tinubu, who called for a minute silence in his honour, noted that as the chairman of the Revenue Allocation Committee of the National Constitutional Conference, he birthed the 13% derivation formula which is embedded in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, members of the council at the meeting are: Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Also present were ministers and relevant Special Advisers and other members of the council.