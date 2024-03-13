Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

JUST IN: Tinubu directs immediate opening of borders with Niger

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate re-opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with neighbouring Niger Republic.

According to a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu also directed the immediate lifting of other sanctions against the country.

The statement further explained that the President’s directives were in compliance with the resolution of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government during its last extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu has directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

“This directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

“ECOWAS leaders had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

“The President has directed that the following sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately: Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as a freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

“Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD. Travel bans on government officials and their family members.”

President Tinubu has also approved the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

