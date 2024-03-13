INEC, Bayelsa Governor, Others Conclude Defence in Election Petition

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva have concluded their defence against the petition by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Udengmobofa Eradiri, who challenged the outcome of the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Eradiri’s petition, marked: EPT/BY/GOV/02/2023, seeks to void the joint ticket of Diri and Ewhrudjakpo, and disqualify Sylva, alleging non-qualification and calling for his declaration as the actual winner of the November 11, 2023 election.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, INEC’s lawyer, Alhassan Umar (SAN), presented documents comprising result sheets, while Eradiri’s lawyer, Ayotunde Ogunleye (SAN), objected to their admissibility.

Diri, PDP, and Sylva chose not to tender documents or call witnesses, relying on evidence from the petitioner’s sole witness. Only Ewhrudjakpo called a witness, who presented his service record as a former civil servant.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, set deadlines for filing final written addresses, ordering parties to submit by March 21, 29, and 31, respectively. The adoption of final written addresses is scheduled for March 31.

Eradiri, as the petitioner, testified earlier, alleging discrepancies in academic qualifications submitted by Ewhrudjakpo. He seeks the annulment of Diri and Ewhrudjakpo’s participation, Sylva’s disqualification, and his declaration as the rightful winner.