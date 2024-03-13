Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“I’m still ‘husbandless” – Laide Bakare says, debunks remarriage rumors

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Laide Bakare has cleared the air over her purported romance with an unidentified man she has been flaunting on social media.

The mother of three revealed that she is still single on her Instagram page a few hours ago. She said that the man with whom she has been filming videos is merely a colleague in the industry.

Laide Bakare begged the media to stop referring to him as her husband in the video, saying that he is merely a coworker.

She revealed that he had appeared in several films, including Oko Laide, as her husband. According to Laide Bakare: “Stop it, you guys. I told you the other time that I made a video about my colleague, it was on a movie set. We played husband and wife, lover, it was almost like 3 movies back to back. Please he isn’t my husband, the title of the movie is Oko Laide”.

Captioning her video, she wrote; “Pls hear me out 🙏 I Beg you 🙏 I’m still husbandless o 🤣 Na movie 🎥 o.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG probes 107 private universities over fake degrees
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG probes 107 private universities over fake degrees

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has commenced the...

Scores kidnapped in fresh mass abduction in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Many people were reportedly abducted on...

FCT Police discloses reason behind fire outbreak in Wuse market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The FCT Police command has revealed...

Convict shot dead for attempting to escape detention in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 27-year-old convict, Ibrahim Yahaya, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG probes 107 private universities over fake degrees

Education 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has commenced the...

Scores kidnapped in fresh mass abduction in Kaduna

Security News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Many people were reportedly abducted on...

FCT Police discloses reason behind fire outbreak in Wuse market

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The FCT Police command has revealed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading