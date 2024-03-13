“I’m still ‘husbandless” – Laide Bakare says, debunks remarriage rumors

March 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Laide Bakare has cleared the air over her purported romance with an unidentified man she has been flaunting on social media.

The mother of three revealed that she is still single on her Instagram page a few hours ago. She said that the man with whom she has been filming videos is merely a colleague in the industry.

Laide Bakare begged the media to stop referring to him as her husband in the video, saying that he is merely a coworker.

She revealed that he had appeared in several films, including Oko Laide, as her husband. According to Laide Bakare: “Stop it, you guys. I told you the other time that I made a video about my colleague, it was on a movie set. We played husband and wife, lover, it was almost like 3 movies back to back. Please he isn’t my husband, the title of the movie is Oko Laide”.

Captioning her video, she wrote; “Pls hear me out 🙏 I Beg you 🙏 I’m still husbandless o 🤣 Na movie 🎥 o.” (www.naija247news.com).