House of Reps Summons Cement Manufacturers Over Price Hike

The House of Representatives is taking action on the recent surge in cement prices by summoning top manufacturers, including Aliko Dangote and Rabiu Abdulsamad, for the second time in a month. The move follows a motion titled “Arbitrary Increase in the Price of Cement by Manufacturers” introduced during Wednesday’s plenary session.

The motion, spearheaded by members Gaza Gbefwi and Ademorin Kuye, highlights concerns over the substantial price hikes in cement, which have led to increased construction costs and rental prices nationwide. Gbefwi emphasized that despite the use of locally sourced raw materials for cement production, prices have been rising consistently, seemingly driven by exchange rate fluctuations.

During the session, members like Yusuf Gagdi expressed dismay over the hardship faced by Nigerians due to these price hikes and questioned the necessity for continuous increases. Others, like George Ozodinobi, proposed mass importation of cement to alleviate the burden on consumers, citing past successes when importation was prevalent.

However, Sada Soli and Babajimi Benson urged caution, suggesting that multiple factors influence pricing and emphasizing the need to understand the dynamics of production costs and market forces. Soli emphasized the importance of supporting local manufacturers, considering Nigeria’s status as a net exporter of cement to other African nations.

Following deliberations, the House resolved to summon the manufacturers for a sectoral debate and directed relevant committees to investigate the price increases and report back within four weeks. This proactive approach aims to address the challenges faced by consumers and ensure transparency in the cement market.