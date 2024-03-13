Menu
House of Representatives Calls for Enhanced Security Measures Amidst Rising Abduction Cases in Kaduna State

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The House of Representatives, in response to the recent abduction of over 200 students in Kaduna State, called for enhanced intelligence and security operations, particularly in the affected area. They urged the Office of the National Security Adviser to coordinate efforts and address the growing security concerns across the nation.

Expressing concern over the escalating insecurity despite significant defense spending, the lawmakers emphasized the need to control small and light weapons amidst the worsening situation in various parts of the country.

The resolution came following the adoption of a motion titled “Urgent need to tackle the abhorrent abduction of over 200 students in Kuriga community of Chikun and secure lives and property in Kaduna State,” moved by Ahmed Munir, representing Lere Federal Constituency, Kaduna State.

Highlighting recent violent incidents in the region, including attacks on worshippers and previous abductions, Munir underscored the urgency of proactive security measures. Despite substantial allocations to defense and security, the situation remains dire, with most security actions being reactive rather than proactive.

The House mandated the Office of the National Security Adviser to coordinate security and intelligence networks and develop a comprehensive master plan to restore security, including collaboration with neighboring countries. Specific areas for action include conducting ground and aerial operations in identified forest locations known for criminal activities.

Additionally, the lawmakers urged the optimization of existing legislation governing counter-terrorism and small arms control to better address security challenges and fulfill their intended purposes.

