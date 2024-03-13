Menu
North Central

Hisbah Arrests 11 Muslims in Kano for Eating During Ramadan

The Kano State Hisbah Board Department of Public Enlightenment apprehended at least 11 Muslims for eating food during Ramadan fasting. Hisbah spokesman Lawal Fagge confirmed this to BBC, stating that among the erring Muslims were 10 men and one woman. They were released after swearing an oath not to miss a fast again.

Fagge explained that the arrests occurred after individuals reported sightings of Muslims eating, including a woman selling groundnuts who was seen consuming her wares. The other 10 men were apprehended near busy market areas. Non-Muslims were exempt from arrest, except if found cooking food for fasting Muslims.

Those arrested were freed after pledging to observe fasting from then on, with some requiring supervision from their relatives or guardians. Ramadan, announced by the Sultan of Sokoto, began on March 11, 2024, requiring Muslims to abstain from eating, drinking, sex, smoking, and other forbidden acts during daylight hours.

Director-General of the Hisbah Board, Abba Sai’Idu, cautioned non-Muslims against eating in public during Ramadan, stating it undermines Islamic practices. Hisbah’s enforcement team now conducts frequent patrols to arrest Muslims engaging in activities against Islamic culture during Ramadan.

