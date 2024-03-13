Menu
Graduate of Nekede Polytechnic Commits Suicide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 13, 2024.

A 30-year-old graduate of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, in Imo State, Nerus Elemamba, has committed suicide.

His body was found dangling in his room on Monday evening, in his village, in Umuohii, Obaoma community, Ezinihitte-Mbaise Local government Area of the state.

According to reports, he hung himself immediately after he participated in the village’s manual labour involving his peers.

A source in the village, who spoke to journalists, said the deceased did not show signs of depression before committing suicide.

“Elemamba actively participated in village activities and cracked jokes with his peers as usual,” the source added.

“No one knows for sure what prompted him to take his own life because he participated in the village manual labour in the morning.

“It is quite surprising that Nerus, who was hale and hearty, could hang himself just few hours after work,” the source said.

He said the incident has thrown the village into confusion and fear, adding that the cause of his death must be unravelled before his funeral.

When contacted, Henry Okoye, Imo police spokesperson, said he had yet to be briefed on the development.(www.naija247news.com).

