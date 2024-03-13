Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Gabriel Ukpeh retires from the board of Zenith Bank as Non-Executive Director

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Board of Zenith Bank Plc has announced the retirement of Mr. Gabriel Ukpeh as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the company,

This was contained in the bank’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public.

According to the statement signed by Micheal Out, the Company Secretary/ General Counsel, the retirement took effect on March 8, 2024.

This follows the expiration of his tenure of office in line with regulations, having served the bank for 8 years as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

According to information gathered from the Zenith Bank website, Mr Ukpeh is an internationally acclaimed consultant in business strategy, risk management, process re-engineering and financial services, who was, until recently, a Senior Partner and Risk Quality Leader for Africa at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria with over thirty-five (35) years of experience in Financial Audit and Reporting, as well as a member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

A graduate of accounting, he holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom.

He obtained a Master of Science (M.Sc) Degree in Contemporary Accounting from the Leeds Metropolitan University, UK in 2009.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sterling Bank forecasts 53.7% year-on-year profit growth in Q2 2024
Next article
JAMB warns parents against enrolling minors for UTME
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCT Police discloses reason behind fire outbreak in Wuse market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The FCT Police command has revealed...

Convict shot dead for attempting to escape detention in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 27-year-old convict, Ibrahim Yahaya, has...

Graduate of Nekede Polytechnic Commits Suicide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 30-year-old graduate of the Federal...

Naira appreciates to N1,603/$1 at Official Market, N1,602/$1 at Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate in the two...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCT Police discloses reason behind fire outbreak in Wuse market

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The FCT Police command has revealed...

Convict shot dead for attempting to escape detention in Abuja

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 27-year-old convict, Ibrahim Yahaya, has...

Graduate of Nekede Polytechnic Commits Suicide

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 30-year-old graduate of the Federal...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading