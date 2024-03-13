Gabriel Ukpeh retires from the board of Zenith Bank as Non-Executive Director

March 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Board of Zenith Bank Plc has announced the retirement of Mr. Gabriel Ukpeh as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the company,

This was contained in the bank’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public.

According to the statement signed by Micheal Out, the Company Secretary/ General Counsel, the retirement took effect on March 8, 2024.

This follows the expiration of his tenure of office in line with regulations, having served the bank for 8 years as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

According to information gathered from the Zenith Bank website, Mr Ukpeh is an internationally acclaimed consultant in business strategy, risk management, process re-engineering and financial services, who was, until recently, a Senior Partner and Risk Quality Leader for Africa at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria with over thirty-five (35) years of experience in Financial Audit and Reporting, as well as a member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

A graduate of accounting, he holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom.

He obtained a Master of Science (M.Sc) Degree in Contemporary Accounting from the Leeds Metropolitan University, UK in 2009.(www.naija247news.com).