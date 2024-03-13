Former NIRSAL Managing Director, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Arraigned for Alleged Forgery

Aliyu Abdulhameed, the former Managing Director of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc, was brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, facing charges of forgery. He was arraigned alongside Babangida Abdullahi on a 10-count charge.

NIRSAL, a $500 million non-bank financial institution established by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), aims to manage agribusiness-related credit risks in the country.

Abdulhameed was dismissed as NIRSAL’s MD by former President Muhammadu Buhari on December 1, 2022, following corruption allegations related to agricultural loans.

The charge filed by the Nigeria Police Force alleges that Abdulhameed and Abdullahi conspired with others in October 2023 to forge public documents, contravening Section 3(6) and punishable under Section 1(2){c} of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. Despite the prosecution’s request for remand in prison custody, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted them bail based on the terms of administrative bail previously granted by the police.

Defense counsel, Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN, informed the court of the bail application filed pending the case’s determination. The police did not challenge the bail request with a counter-affidavit.

Prosecution counsel, Mr. Celestine Odo, stated opposition to the bail application and disclosed plans to call five witnesses and present documentary evidence.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo directed the parties to present all exhibits during the trial, warning against unnecessary objections. The trial was adjourned to May 20, 22, 22, and 23, with the prosecution instructed to transfer the defendants’ bail particulars to the court registry.